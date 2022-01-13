EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 12% Higher

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 570,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

