Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $825.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $890.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $878.06.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $764.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $802.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.