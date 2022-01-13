Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cytokinetics in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

CYTK stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,333 shares of company stock worth $9,843,322. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

