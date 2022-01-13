Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

