Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TuSimple in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the company will earn ($4.43) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSP. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last 90 days.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.