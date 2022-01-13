ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.56. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 8,823 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $182.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

