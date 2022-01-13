Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

