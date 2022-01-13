Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 81.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

