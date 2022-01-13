Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.04.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,433 shares of company stock valued at $66,803,204. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.