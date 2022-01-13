EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $4.59 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $4.59 million and $14,043.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.09 or 0.00440275 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,425,989,720 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.