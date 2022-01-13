Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Stock Price Down 4%

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE)’s share price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 6,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

