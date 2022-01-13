Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVLO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

