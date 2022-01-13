Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

