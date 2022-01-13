Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

