Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of FERG opened at $173.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average is $150.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

