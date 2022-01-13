Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,243,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of TNL opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

