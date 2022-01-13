Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after buying an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Humana by 87.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after buying an additional 157,127 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.21.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $395.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.