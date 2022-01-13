Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.29.

Shares of V opened at $215.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

