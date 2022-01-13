Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

