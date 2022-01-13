Extra Space Storage Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

EXR stock opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

