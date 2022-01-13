F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 244,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

