Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $94.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.