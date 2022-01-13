Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 4.2%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.25. 47,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,401,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $359,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,967 shares of company stock worth $7,647,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after purchasing an additional 406,398 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

