FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get FIGS alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. FIGS has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FIGS (FIGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.