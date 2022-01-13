Financial Advantage Inc. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.7% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $53.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,490.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,485. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 265.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,342.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,311.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

