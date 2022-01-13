Financial Advantage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advantage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,042,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.32. 15,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,850. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.72.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

