Financial Contrast: Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) versus Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings and Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atlas Air Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.29%. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Atlas Air Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76% Atlas Air Worldwide 13.17% 19.77% 7.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Atlas Air Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 9.98 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.78 $360.29 million $16.64 5.17

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Blade Air Mobility on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command (AMC), brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers. The Dry Leasing segment includes leasing of aircraft and engines. The company was founded by Michael Chowdry in 1993 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

