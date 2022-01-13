Financial Contrast: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scholar Rock and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 49.20 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -6.33 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -3.22

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $57.25, suggesting a potential upside of 165.29%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.17%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Scholar Rock on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

