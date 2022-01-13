FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $1,445.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

