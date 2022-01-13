FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Stock Price Up 1%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 17,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on FINW. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

