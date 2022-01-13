First Busey Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $28.92 on Thursday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Busey by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Busey by 102.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.