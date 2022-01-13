First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 997.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

