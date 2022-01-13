First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 85,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 129,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 376,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 191,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

