First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 775 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

