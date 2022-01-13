First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Masonite International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,112,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Masonite International by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.