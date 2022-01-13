First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 112,000.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 422.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

Get GATX alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.99.

Shares of GATX opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.