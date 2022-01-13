First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

