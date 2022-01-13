First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.23

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.23 and traded as low as C$43.30. First National Financial shares last traded at C$43.68, with a volume of 31,995 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. Equities analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

