First National Trust Co Has $66.53 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 30,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

