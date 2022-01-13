First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a na rating and set a C$39.00 price target (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.15.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$36.17 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.