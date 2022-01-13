First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.83.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $208.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $104,657,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.