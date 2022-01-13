First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,609 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 298,235 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.63% of First Solar worth $63,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,057. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.