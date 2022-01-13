First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DALI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000.

