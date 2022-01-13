First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 7,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.