First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDSF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

LDSF stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

