First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.04. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.