Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Down 0.4%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.91). Approximately 139,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 128,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.31. The company has a market capitalization of £85.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

