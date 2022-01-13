Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to £156.74 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £171.35 ($232.59) to £156.74 ($212.76) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a £162 ($219.90) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £150 ($203.61) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($230.76) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.98) to £171.90 ($233.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.98) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £163.51 ($221.95).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £114.80 ($155.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is £129.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($267.15). The company has a market capitalization of £20.15 billion and a PE ratio of -276.08.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

