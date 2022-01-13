Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDYPY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,697.33.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

