Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 644,868 Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for 2.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 92.12% of Formidable Fortress ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA KONG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. Formidable Fortress ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.